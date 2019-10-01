Cape Ann Savings Bank Continues to Hold Holding in Apple Computer (AAPL); Edgemoor Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in General Dynamics (GD)

Cape Ann Savings Bank increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Ann Savings Bank bought 2,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,899 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95 million, up from 12,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Ann Savings Bank who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $225.54. About 20.13 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad should give it a meaningful grip on the education market, despite Google’s popularity, according to firms that coordinate large-scale Apple device deployments; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 01/05/2018 – Apple Tops Sales Estimates on Services Growth, IPhone Stability; 26/03/2018 – Document Security: Decision Allows DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires former Amazon devices CTO for software role – Bloomberg; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 07/05/2018 – Apple is set to open at record high as Buffett doubles down on praise for the company; 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal year earnings per share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 10/04/2018 – Apple Owes $502.6 Million to VirnetX, Says Federal Jury in Texas

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 2,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 65,238 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.86M, up from 62,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $179.09. About 614,536 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ focus on IT pays off; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Transaction Now Valued at $9.7B, Including $2.8B Assumed Debt; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms General Dynamics at ‘A’; Removes Negative Watch; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EXPECTS G500 CERTIFICATION IN JUNE OR JULY; 18/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Operating Margin 13.4%; 23/05/2018 – General Dynamics Chairman and CEO Novakovic to Speak at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 08/03/2018 – At the top of the list are the female CEOs of Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics; 24/04/2018 – Gulfstream To Expand In Savannah

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $792.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 14,476 shares to 213,497 shares, valued at $10.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,818 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.14% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Savings Bank Of Hawaii owns 6,037 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Peoples Fin Service Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 1,075 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has invested 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Choate Investment holds 7,698 shares. 15,941 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Captrust Fin accumulated 4,713 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Limited Com has 9,037 shares. Brinker Capital accumulated 11,129 shares. Tdam Usa holds 4,324 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 6,725 shares. The New York-based Hilton Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Stanley invested in 5,596 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Kings Point Capital Mgmt accumulated 200 shares.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “The D.C. area’s 50 highest-paid public company CEOs may delight, surprise or frustrate you – Washington Business Journal” on October 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Parsons, Serco among companies awarded Navyâ€™s $968M C4ISR contract – Washington Business Journal” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About General Dynamics Corporation’s (NYSE:GD) 26% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “General Dynamics Appoints Graney as President of Electric Boat; Carver as President of NASSCO; Geiger to Retire – PRNewswire” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Boeingâ€™s Caret lands again on Fortune list of most powerful women – Wichita Business Journal” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy $1 Trillion Apple (AAPL) Stock on iPhone 11 & Streaming TV Potential? – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why I’m Sticking With The Apple (AAPL) Bulls – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Did Apple (AAPL) Just Re-Invent Itself As a Services Company? – Nasdaq” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) May Get Clues About Its Chances of Winning Tax Case of the Century – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 24, 2019.