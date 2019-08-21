Canyon Capital Advisors Upped Stake in Caesars Entmt (CZR) by $60.89 Million as Share Value Rose; Segantii Capital Management LTD Boosted Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Stake by $13.94 Million as Stock Value Rose

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 7.61M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 77.58M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674.19 million, up from 69.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 10.60M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Same-Store Revenues Remained Flat; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAS REPRICED ITS $1.50B TERM LOAN; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 1008.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 258,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The hedge fund held 283,800 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.47M, up from 25,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $48.43. About 2.28M shares traded or 20.92% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 24/03/2018 – Workers at Chilean mine Escondida accept early contract talks; 15/05/2018 – BHP Can Keep Capex Below US$8 Billion Over Coming Years–CEO; 26/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD BHP.AX – IT IS ANTICIPATED THAT DRP WILL OPERATE FOR FY2018 FINAL DIVIDEND; 15/05/2018 – BHP Says Soaring Oil and Trump Tax Cuts Mean More Shale Buyers; 18/04/2018 – BHP SAYS FY OUTPUT GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED FOR PETROLEUM; 15/05/2018 – BHP Making Good Progress on US Shale Sale, Says CEO; 18/04/2018 – VERIS LTD VRS.AX – ENTERS INTO 3-YEAR SERVICES CONTRACT WITH BHP; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – PETROLEUM CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED AT ABOUT US$1.9 BLN FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 18/04/2018 – BHP Trims Iron Ore, Olympic Dam Output Forecasts

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinduoduo Inc by 847,035 shares to 307,965 shares, valued at $7.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 1.13M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Pivotal Software Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 5.00 million shares to 30.00M shares, valued at $48.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fgl Hldgs by 1.43 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.46M shares, and cut its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK).