Canyon Capital Advisors Stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Boosted as Market Valuation Rose; Texas Instrs Com (TXN) Market Valuation Rose While Cullen Frost Bankers Boosted Position

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 702,475 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.79M, up from 682,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.09. About 1.07 million shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS DECLINE IN HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION IN ABSOLUTE TERMS IS ‘BEHIND US,’ SHALE OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION TO GROW 35% THIS YEAR; 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF POSTS 1ST QUARTER NET PROFIT OF 6 BLN PESOS; 05/03/2018 – YPF BOARD WORKING TO NAME CEO BEFORE NEXT SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 09/05/2018 – YPF POSTPONES FUEL PRICE HIKES TO PROTECT CLIENT BASE, ECONOMY; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES LUIS SAS CFO; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO BE VERY ACTIVE MANAGING PORTFOLIO, LOOKS FOR NEW ASSETS; 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 05/03/2018 – YPF: PRICES CO. GETS FOR GAS TO STAY AROUND $4.9/MMBTU IN 2018

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (TXN) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 5,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 65,533 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.52M, up from 59,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $128.22. About 3.06 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold YPF shares while 29 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 105.21 million shares or 5.94% more from 99.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) accumulated 2,865 shares or 0% of the stock. Cambrian Capital Partnership holds 1.17% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) or 58,700 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.01% or 570,957 shares. British Columbia Invest Management Corp owns 79,100 shares. Bamco New York reported 3.25 million shares. Nomura Asset holds 0.02% or 94,400 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 16,900 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Sg Americas Securities owns 23,530 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 30,378 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voloridge Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 14,541 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 443,228 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Company reported 2,256 shares or 0% of all its holdings. River And Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 116,911 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0% or 39,321 shares.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 26,300 shares to 13.05 million shares, valued at $372.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 17,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc Com (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 5,000 shares to 1,940 shares, valued at $139,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc Short Trm Bond (BSV) by 16,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,635 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN).