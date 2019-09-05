Canyon Capital Advisors Stake in Berry Global Group (BERY) Decreased by $190.72 Million; Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Holding Has Lifted by Provident Investment Management Inc

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 3.60 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 5.09M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.07 million, down from 8.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $39.27. About 74,576 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 47.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 127,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The institutional investor held 395,020 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76M, up from 267,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $837.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $18.24. About 1.37 million shares traded or 54.31% up from the average. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 27/04/2018 – Cohen argued that his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination could be jeopardized if the proceedings weren’t delayed; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa® (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Rhopressa for Reduction of Intraocular Pressure in Patients With Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BERY’s profit will be $121.54M for 10.67 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 2.93 million shares to 9.70 million shares, valued at $205.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) by 6.99M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs L P.

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Berry Plastics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Berry Plastics Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Berry Global – Risk Adjusted Return Of -25% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Sachem Head Adds Salesforce (CRM), Spectra Energy (SE) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Capital reported 0.01% stake. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 191,138 shares. Putnam Limited Liability Company has 276,008 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 10,000 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated holds 0% or 900 shares. Lorber David A holds 2.92% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 1,964 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corporation has invested 0.04% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). The Kentucky-based Renaissance Grp Limited Liability has invested 1% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Quantbot Technologies LP reported 1,327 shares stake. Ftb Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 889 shares. Da Davidson And stated it has 4,297 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Skyline Asset Lp holds 1.16% or 126,600 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp reported 128,493 shares stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 157,112 shares. Raymond James And Assocs has 0.02% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 259,456 shares.

More notable recent Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Zuckerberg Sells Shares of Facebook – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aerie Pharma launches Rocklatan in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “With profits in sight, Durham pharma launches new trials – Triangle Business Journal” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Presents At 2019 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AERI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 43.62 million shares or 4.67% less from 45.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi reported 35,000 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Charles Schwab Investment Inc owns 218,245 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares accumulated 5,391 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag reported 32,134 shares. Signaturefd Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 125 shares. Consulate has 0.23% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 10,500 shares. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 37,837 shares. Apis Advsrs Lc reported 30,000 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Phoenix Invest Adviser Ltd Llc holds 0.16% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) or 1,550 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.01% or 47,600 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% or 23,379 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated reported 275,689 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 2,250 shares. Laurion Cap Lp invested in 38,966 shares or 0.02% of the stock.