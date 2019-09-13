Canyon Capital Advisors Raised Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Stake by $360,000; Stock Rose; United Rentals (URI) Holder Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Holding by $80.75 Million as Valuation Declined

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in United Rentals Inc. (URI) by 38.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 611,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 2.22M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $294.57 million, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $130.66. About 354,456 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 702,475 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.79M, up from 682,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36B market cap company. It closed at $8.69 lastly. It is down 0.06% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES PRODUCTION FALLING BY 2%-3% IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – YPF SAYS GOVT GOVT MAY COMPENSATE POSTPONED PRICE HIKES: CEO; 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS IMPLIED VALUATION OF YPF ENERGIA ELECTRICA SUBSIDIARY IS $1.1 BLN-$1.24 BLN; 13/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 05/03/2018 – YPF HAS STRONG CASH POSITION; CAN COVER DEBT MATURING IN 12 MOS; 05/04/2018 – YPF Names Gonzalez CEO as Finance Wizards Take Over Oil Producer; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES DANIEL GONZALEZ CEO

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 145,667 shares to 3.35M shares, valued at $452.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) by 26,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.16M shares, and cut its stake in Hertz Global Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 10 shares. Fjarde Ap has 32,008 shares. Kentucky Retirement System reported 3,662 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 512,578 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Landscape Cap Ltd owns 8,541 shares. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 83,045 shares. Lsv Asset Management owns 356,439 shares. Kistler stated it has 264 shares. Dupont Capital Corp invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Goldman Sachs Grp, New York-based fund reported 397,896 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc invested in 4,030 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Putnam Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 132,362 shares. 7,625 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Management. British Columbia Inv Mngmt invested in 22,630 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold YPF shares while 29 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 105.21 million shares or 5.94% more from 99.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 617,313 shares. Ems Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.33% or 280,000 shares. Glendon Capital Management LP owns 52,250 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0.02% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Prudential has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Redwood Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 880,385 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) or 17,692 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 49,691 shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 417,914 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 146,533 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Korea reported 0.01% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Jane Street Lc holds 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) or 63,830 shares. Ftb Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Utd Financial Advisers Limited has 24,594 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 657,567 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $31.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 3.31 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 682,663 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.