Canyon Capital Advisors Raised Its Stake in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) by $69.95 Million; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding Raised by Brave Warrior Advisors Llc

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) by 699.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 6.99M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 7.99 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.27 million, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rowan Companies Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.93 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.18 million shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 04/05/2018 – Rowan Cos at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 24/04/2018 – David Rowan, Founding Editor-in-Chief of WIRED UK Magazine, to Deliver Opening Keynote on the Future of Digital Health at FutureLink Munich; 22/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC – FACILITIES WILL PROVIDE FOR INITIAL TOTAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF APPROXIMATELY $1.266 BLN; 24/04/2018 – David Rowan, Founding Editor-in-Chief of WIRED UK Magazine, to Deliver Opening Keynote on the Future of Digital Health at Futur; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – ADJOURNED 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS SCHEDULED FOR AND CONVENED ON THURSDAY, MAY 24; 09/05/2018 – MOVES-Rowan Dartington makes two senior appointments; 15/05/2018 – Luminus Management Buys New 2.1% Position in Rowan Cos; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 24/05/2018 – Rowan Adjourns Annual Meeting to Give Holders More Time to Vote; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – PURPOSE OF ADJOURNMENT IS TO PROVIDE MORE TIME FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON EACH OF PROPOSALS SET FORTH IN CO’S PROXY STATEMENT

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 133,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.07M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.40 million, up from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $113.6. About 5.86M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 11 (Table); 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR IMPACT TO BE ABOUT $1.2 BLN AS A RESULT OF ADOPTION OF SEVERAL NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 05/03/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 07/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 04/05/2018 – AMD Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 23% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 08/03/2018 – Dimon Says Regulatory Reform Allowing JPMorgan to Expand (Video); 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 11/05/2018 – MOVES- Moelis, JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments; 02/04/2018 – SANTOS – HARBOUR INDICATED THAT FUNDING FOR TRANSACTION IS TO BE PROVIDED IN FORM OF US$7.75BN OF DEBT UNDERWRITTEN BY J.P. MORGAN AND MORGAN STANLEY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold RDC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 112.79 million shares or 8.92% less from 123.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Ltd Company owns 23,263 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd stated it has 256,652 shares. Assetmark owns 1,227 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Indexiq Advsr Lc has 1.08 million shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Contrarius Investment Mngmt Ltd accumulated 280,982 shares. Saba Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 52,450 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 0% or 1.49 million shares. Automobile Association owns 30,493 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Inc owns 1.34 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.04% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Morgan Stanley has 1.20 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 738,613 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Inc has 0.01% invested in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). New York-based Pinnacle Assoc Limited has invested 0% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Cullen Frost Bankers owns 3,405 shares.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 1.40 million shares to 3.99 million shares, valued at $82.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 800,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.52M shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Friedman Stacey sold $317,310. Petno Douglas B also sold $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was bought by CROWN JAMES S. BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304 worth of stock or 5,831 shares. Scher Peter also sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M on Tuesday, January 29.