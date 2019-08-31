Canyon Capital Advisors Raised Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Stake by $1.21 Million; As Oneok New (OKE) Stock Value Rose, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Has Lifted by $806,403 Its Stake

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 26,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The hedge fund held 68,857 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, up from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.35% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $23.31. About 1.15 million shares traded or 54.74% up from the average. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN; 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 20.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc bought 11,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 67,618 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, up from 55,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $71.28. About 1.65 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Of America accumulated 1,187 shares. The Missouri-based Duncker Streett And has invested 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Country Tru Bancshares has 625 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 38,818 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Viking Fund Management Limited Com invested 0.78% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Utd Asset Strategies has invested 0.29% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Dana Invest Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 342,024 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Llc holds 0% or 197 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.32% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Kayne Anderson Advisors LP has invested 8.33% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Metropolitan Life Ins owns 62,134 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.07% or 109,379 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited reported 0.13% stake. 60,144 are owned by Fil. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13M and $378.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 9,000 shares to 47,774 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

