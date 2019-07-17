Canyon Capital Advisors Position in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) Has Boosted by $69.95 Million as Valuation Were Volatile; Gartner (IT) Shareholder Eulav Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding by $708,400 as Market Value Rose

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) by 699.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 6.99M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 7.99M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.27M, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rowan Companies Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.93 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.18M shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 09/05/2018 – MOVES-Rowan Dartington makes two senior appointments; 24/05/2018 – Rowan Announces Adjournment of 2018 Annual General Meeting until May 25, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Rowan Announces Contract with Shell for the Rowan Viking; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 02/04/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – CONTRACT EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN JUNE 2018, CONTINUE FOR ABOUT 100 DAYS; 04/05/2018 – Rowan Cos at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rowan Cos Plc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDC); 24/04/2018 – David Rowan, Founding Editor-in-Chief of WIRED UK Magazine, to Deliver Opening Keynote on the Future of Digital Health at FutureLink Munich; 01/05/2018 – ROWAN COS 1Q REV. $211.2M, EST. $204.9M

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 6.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.44M, up from 69,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $169.02. About 270,169 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 13.18% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 18/04/2018 – Gartner Recognizes Dell Boomi as a Leader Five Years in a Row in Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a; 15/05/2018 – Transporeon Receives a Notable Mention in Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 16/05/2018 – Uniken Named a Cool Vendor in Identity and Access Management by Gartner; 07/05/2018 – BiglD Named a 2018 Cool Vendor in Privacy Management by Gartner; 18/05/2018 – McAfee Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Cloud Access Security Brokers; 17/05/2018 – Decibel Named a “Cool Vendor” by Gartner; 12/04/2018 – GARTNER SEES GLOBAL PUBLIC CLOUD REV. TO GROW 21.4% IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – SnapLogic Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service; 23/04/2018 – DJ Gartner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IT); 08/05/2018 – Sailthru Named to Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for the Multichannel Marketing Hubs

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.25 million activity.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU) by 1,800 shares to 4,400 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 23,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,500 shares, and cut its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold IT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 29,112 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.01% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Gulf International Natl Bank (Uk) Limited reported 0.05% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Eagle Boston Investment Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.69% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Pension Serv has invested 0.07% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) or 13,290 shares. 33,700 were accumulated by Stone Run Capital Limited Liability. Timessquare Capital Management Ltd Liability invested in 1.08M shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability holds 772 shares. Mariner Lc reported 0.01% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Nomura Asset Management Limited, Japan-based fund reported 14,010 shares. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.03% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). The Connecticut-based Webster State Bank N A has invested 0% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Moreno Evelyn V holds 0.11% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Invt Ltd (Prn) by 30.60M shares to 5.00 million shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 377,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.97M shares, and cut its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK).