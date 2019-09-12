Canyon Capital Advisors Lowered Its Stake in Williams Cos Del (WMB) by $10.36 Million; Gmt Capital Has Decreased Celanese Del (CE) Stake by $6.61 Million; Shares Rose

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 369,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 4.60 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.94 million, down from 4.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.96. About 7.18M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 61,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The hedge fund held 3.43 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $370.21 million, down from 3.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $124.31. About 909,602 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS WILL BE REVIEWING STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Adjusted EPS to Increase to About $11 by 2020; 26/04/2018 – Celanese Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Acetyl Chain Ops Adjusted EBIT Surpassing $900M by 2020; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Adjusted EBIT Reaching $900M by 2020; 30/04/2018 – Celanese to Increase Global VAM and Acetic Acid Production Through New Capacity and Debottlenecking Projects; 10/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Product Price Increases

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 EPS, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $314.34 million for 12.33 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $2.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 188,400 shares to 2.11M shares, valued at $46.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 397,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:GTE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Wisconsin-based Winch Advisory Services Ltd Company has invested 0.2% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Banque Pictet Cie Sa invested in 4,190 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Co owns 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 685 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Etrade Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.03% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Scopus Asset Lp, New York-based fund reported 214,600 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.04% or 24,417 shares. Td Asset Management has 0.11% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Veritable LP holds 3,880 shares. Swiss State Bank invested in 417,630 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cibc Mkts reported 159,461 shares stake. Wagner Bowman Mngmt stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Srb holds 0.05% or 4,800 shares in its portfolio. 46 are held by Parkside Finance Bankshares &.

More important recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Stereotaxis Announces Uplisting to NYSE American – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 2.5% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.00M for 24.96 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Investments I Ltd (Prn) by 26.00M shares to 45.38 million shares, valued at $46.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 699,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Co has 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.18% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership reported 0.33% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Regions Fincl holds 0% or 8,719 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Asset One reported 703,893 shares. Alps Advsr accumulated 1.59 million shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 16,883 shares. Hm Payson & Comm invested in 26,457 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Company reported 13,890 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Management accumulated 743,648 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Moreover, Piedmont Invest Advsr Incorporated has 0.02% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 17,949 shares. Patten Patten Inc Tn accumulated 7,350 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel Incorporated stated it has 467,051 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gru Lc owns 16,161 shares.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Williams CEO to Present at 2019 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Constitution Pipeline wins new life after FERC vote – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. On Thursday, August 8 the insider Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $239,300 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7.