Canyon Capital Advisors Lowered Its Stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) as Stock Rose; As Tesla Motors (TSLA) Market Value Rose, Tobam Raised Stake by $1.94 Million

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 74.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 11.60M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The hedge fund held 3.94M shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.70 million, down from 15.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.94. About 2.71 million shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 06/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPK); 25/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – The Gluten Free Bar Captures Top Packaging Award at Natural Products Expo in Graphic Packaging’s Collapsible Cup; 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 18/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q EPS 10c

Tobam increased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 6,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 107,860 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.19M, up from 100,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $219.94. About 5.21M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 26/04/2018 – KC Bus Journal: Sprint parent may make big bet in mega-IPO of Tesla competitor; 09/03/2018 – Auto Industry’s Cure for Electric Car Blues: Be More Like Tesla; 21/05/2018 – While Tesla’s Model 3 sedan has some competitive features, Consumer Reports couldn’t give it a full-throated endorsement as yet; 11/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: JUST IN: Tesla targets November 2019 for start of Model Y production – Reuters, citing; 12/04/2018 – Boeing CEO Takes Playful Jab at Musk’s Rocket-Launched Tesla; 13/04/2018 – Tesla Dispute With Safety Board Isn’t a Good Look: Fully Charged; 31/05/2018 – Tesla Denies Autopilot Feature Engaged in Brussels Car Crash; 02/05/2018 – Musk Says Don’t Buy Tesla, Goes to YouTube as Call Devolved; 31/05/2018 – TESLA CONFIRMS MODEL S ACCIDENT IN BRUSSELS; 03/05/2018 – Tesla saw its worst day in more than a month after controversial earnings call

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold GPK shares while 66 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 327.53 million shares or 1.14% less from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.83M are owned by Invesco. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 14,828 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 1.03 million shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus owns 41,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 107,721 are owned by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd. Pnc Fincl Services Gru has 0% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Connable Office reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Amg Trust Retail Bank holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 842,602 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 14,701 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 27,500 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 14,100 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0.01% or 3.61M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co holds 520,978 shares.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) by 6.99 million shares to 7.99M shares, valued at $86.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realpage Inc (Prn) by 29.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 37.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. GPK’s profit will be $55.85 million for 17.03 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Graphic Packaging Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.83% negative EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. Another trade for 102,880 shares valued at $25.00 million was made by Musk Elon on Thursday, May 2. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $232,720 was bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 39,371 shares to 124,449 shares, valued at $15.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 457,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 671,332 shares, and cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Financial Ltd Company reported 38,173 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 4,542 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Regions Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Korea Invest invested in 35,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited reported 29,209 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 12,504 shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd has invested 0.11% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Sei Investments Co accumulated 55,206 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cibc Asset Inc reported 15,020 shares. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 0.08% or 32,698 shares. Moreover, Argi Invest Svcs Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.17M shares. Benjamin F Edwards & has 0.02% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Oakworth Capital reported 48 shares. Johnson Grp Inc invested in 0% or 130 shares.