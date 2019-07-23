Canyon Capital Advisors Lowered Its Holding in Berry Global Group (BERY) as Market Valuation Declined; Monetary Management Group Maintains Stake in J P Morgan/Chase (JPM)

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in J P Morgan/Chase (JPM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 3,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,730 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, up from 44,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in J P Morgan/Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $365.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $114.27. About 8.18 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 24/05/2018 – CONVATEC GROUP PLC CTEC.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 274P FROM 254P; 05/03/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL FEB. SERVICES PMI AT 54.8 VS 54.1 LAST MONTH; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan weighs spinning off blockchain project; 15/05/2018 – ABN AMRO GROUP NV ABNd.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 26.5 FROM EUR 26; 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan Positive on Tata Steel on Local Pricing; Likes ’24 Bond; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income Daily Inflows $45 Mln; 24/05/2018 – MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS JOINT BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS, J.P. MORGAN, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel Says Fed Shouldn’t Focus on Dollar (Video); 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 3.60M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.09M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.07M, down from 8.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $53.26. About 922,573 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 0.45% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Trust Company Of Delaware has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Parametric Port Limited Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Mariner Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Brinker Cap holds 47,933 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Mai Capital Mngmt accumulated 4,595 shares. Globeflex Limited Partnership holds 0.18% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) or 15,702 shares. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 11,159 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Victory Cap Management Inc holds 0.09% or 754,100 shares. 1,606 were accumulated by Fmr Limited Com. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Convergence Limited Liability Corporation reported 25,519 shares stake. Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 5,065 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac owns 159,630 shares. Fdx Advisors reported 6,245 shares stake. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated accumulated 42 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 7.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.96 per share. BERY’s profit will be $135.55M for 12.93 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Does Berry Plastics Deserve A Position In Your Portfolio? – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Berry Global – Stable Growth At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Berry Plastics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Share Price Increased 101% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 26,857 shares to 68,857 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realpage Inc (Prn) by 29.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 37.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandhill invested in 0.1% or 7,017 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability invested in 33,066 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt Communication accumulated 102,600 shares. Moreover, Azimuth Management Llc has 1.24% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 182,362 shares. Trustco National Bank Corp N Y reported 34,964 shares stake. Moreover, Kdi Prns Ltd Liability has 3.48% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Llc has 0.44% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 61,653 shares. Golub Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.42% or 1.14 million shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Liability owns 3,471 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Somerset Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 41,486 shares. Private Wealth Advsr Inc invested 0.46% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ar Asset Management accumulated 81,134 shares. Moreover, Family Management has 0.21% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,854 shares. Toth Advisory stated it has 2,101 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. Friedman Stacey also sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Scher Peter. Beer Lori A also sold $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29.