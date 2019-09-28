Canyon Capital Advisors Lifted Its Berry Global Group (BERY) Position by $36.35 Million as Shares Declined; Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Paradigm Financial Advisors Cut Stake as Share Price Declined

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 699,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 5.79 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $304.32 million, up from 5.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.32. About 966,213 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 9,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 136,204 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.36 million, down from 146,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 4.22 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 07/03/2018 – Broadcom says to stick with U.S. 5G investment after Qualcomm deal; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. has ordered Broadcom to give notice of steps to redomicile; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS IT IS “UNFORTUNATE AND DISAPPOINTING” THAT QUALCOMM BOARD IS ATTEMPTING TO REMOVE JACOBS FROM BOARD AT THIS TIME; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC. HAS BEGUN CUTTING JOBS AS PART OF THE CHIPMAKER’S PROMISE TO INVESTORS TO REDUCE COSTS BY $1 BILLION – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chip wars: China closing in on second $19 bln semiconductor fund; 16/03/2018 – QCOM CONFIRMS JACOBS TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING PROPOSAL; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Re-Elected; Issues Sparked in Broadcom Bid Remain; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Board; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm Receives Presidential Order Prohibiting Broadcom’s Proposed Takeover of Qualcomm

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 34.83 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $271.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 84,699 shares to 87,199 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 5,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Ultra Short.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Redwood Invs Limited has invested 0.5% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Prelude Capital Mngmt Lc holds 461 shares. Blackrock accumulated 91.76M shares or 0.3% of the stock. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.2% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Prudential Public Ltd Com invested 0.33% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 21,298 shares. Mcf Advsr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Duff & Phelps Inv Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 13,265 shares. Paragon Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Linscomb And Williams owns 73,188 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Com Il has invested 0.43% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Rh Dinel Inv Counsel holds 4.22% or 59,975 shares. 1,794 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Selway Asset Management stated it has 42,850 shares or 2.19% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Interest Group Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oi S A by 5.96 million shares to 30.93 million shares, valued at $62.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roan Res Inc by 392,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60M shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold BERY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 110.95 million shares or 4.31% less from 115.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Technology Incorporated holds 0.03% or 2,158 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 175,000 shares. Two Creeks Cap Mngmt LP has 2.16% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 674,849 shares. Park West Asset Management Ltd invested in 2.49% or 1.14M shares. Massachusetts Ser Com Ma has 0.04% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Hudson Bay Cap Management LP reported 275,000 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corporation owns 323,724 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of holds 0.01% or 19,794 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 6,528 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Fifth Third Comml Bank invested in 0.35% or 1.09M shares. Brandywine Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 100,001 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 8,534 shares. Msd Prtn LP has invested 0.88% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).