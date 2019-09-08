Canyon Capital Advisors Lifted Its Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Holding by $1.21 Million; Valuation Rose; Rothschild Asset Management Has Boosted Aircastle LTD (AYR) Holding by $968,200 as Stock Price Rose

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 26,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The hedge fund held 68,857 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 1.16 million shares traded or 45.37% up from the average. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 16/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Banco Macro Trades Actively; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 48,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The institutional investor held 1.88M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.96 million, up from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.02. About 178,904 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 19/04/2018 – Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M; 29/05/2018 – Aircastle Assigned a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- by Fitch Ratings; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $202.7 MILLI; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Aircastle Limited; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,666 shares to 261,431 shares, valued at $41.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 24,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,520 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Management owns 0% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 71,690 shares. Denali Advisors Limited Co reported 209 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 69,600 were reported by Icon Advisers Inc. Renaissance Group Ltd Liability Corporation has 37,325 shares. 131,703 are held by National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Morgan Stanley holds 255,919 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goodnow Investment Ltd Liability Company owns 907,248 shares. Sei holds 0.02% or 353,233 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 141,456 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). 11,841 are held by Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership. Campbell & Co Inv Adviser Ltd Co owns 10,997 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc accumulated 612,421 shares or 0% of the stock. Gradient Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 36 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 318,693 shares.

More notable recent Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Could the Leasing Industry Survive Another Recession? – The Motley Fool” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aircastle Limited 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “6 Small Cap Stocks With Yields Up To 10% – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aircastle Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Aircastle (AYR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 800,679 shares to 3.52M shares, valued at $206.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arconic Inc by 1.47M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).