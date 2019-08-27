Canyon Capital Advisors Increased Its Position in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by $61.43 Million; Fpr Partners Boosted Its Mohawk Inds (MHK) Position by $459,270; Valuation Declined

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 3,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The hedge fund held 827,182 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.35M, up from 823,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $113.58. About 687,019 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 13/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 13 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Net $208.8M; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Tenney: Congresswoman Tenney Secures Contract Bringing High-Tech Jobs to Mohawk Valley; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mohawk Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHK); 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 43.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 2.93 million shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The hedge fund held 9.70M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205.03 million, up from 6.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $25.71. About 699,350 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Santander Consumer Bank AS at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Mahesh Aditya Named Chief Risk Officer of Santander Holdings USA, Inc; 08/03/2018 Santander Consumer USA and AutoGravity Work to Transform the Car-Buying and Financing Journey; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C; 06/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES 8 TRANCHES OF SANTANDER CONSUMER SPAIN AUTO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Santander Consumer USA Holdings In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SC); 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA 1Q Net $242.3M; 16/05/2018 – IPT: Santander Consumer Finance EU500m WNG 5Y MS +Mid 50s Area; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK AG TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Declares Dividend of 5c

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.61 million activity. $235,375 worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) was bought by BRUCKMANN BRUCE on Tuesday, August 6.

