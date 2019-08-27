Canyon Capital Advisors Increased Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Holding By $1.21 Million; Ryerson Holding (RYI) Shorts Raised By 70.24%

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) had an increase of 70.24% in short interest. RYI’s SI was 230,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 70.24% from 135,400 shares previously. With 179,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI)’s short sellers to cover RYI’s short positions. The SI to Ryerson Holding Corporation’s float is 1.45%. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.56. About 173,401 shares traded. Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) has declined 33.11% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical RYI News: 05/03/2018 – Correct: Ryerson Holding 4Q EPS 0c, Not 46c; 05/03/2018 Ryerson Holding 4Q EPS 46c; 05/03/2018 – Ryerson Holding 4Q Rev $810.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ryerson Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYI); 04/04/2018 – RYERSON HOLDING – ACQUIRED FANELLO INDUSTRIES , A PRIVATELY-OWNED METAL SERVICE COMPANY LOCATED IN LAVONIA, GEORGIA; 02/05/2018 – Ryerson Holding 1Q EPS 28c; 04/04/2018 – RYERSON HOLDING CORP – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 04/04/2018 – RYERSON BUYS FANELLO INDUSTRIES; 03/04/2018 – Ryerson Anticipates Higher Tons Sold and Avg Selling Prices Compared to Both Prior Qtr and Prior Yr Periods; 11/05/2018 – Penn Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Ryerson Holding

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased Banco Macro Sa (BMA) stake by 63.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc acquired 26,857 shares as Banco Macro Sa (BMA)’s stock rose 65.58%. The Canyon Capital Advisors Llc holds 68,857 shares with $3.15M value, up from 42,000 last quarter. Banco Macro Sa now has $1.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 9.25% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $27.08. About 1.20 million shares traded or 48.37% up from the average. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Banco Macro Trades Actively; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Brazil. The company has market cap of $247.86 million. The firm offers a line of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubes. It has a 2 P/E ratio. It also provides value-added processing and fabrication services ranging from sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, and rolling shell plate to radius and beveling; and processing materials.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold Ryerson Holding Corporation shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 13.30 million shares or 3.44% less from 13.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Fincl Inc reported 7,370 shares stake. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 9,100 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 8 shares. Van Eck Assoc accumulated 24,356 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 24,669 shares. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership reported 135,967 shares. 225,844 were accumulated by Prudential Inc. Geode Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0% or 178,920 shares. Campbell & Invest Adviser Llc holds 0.13% in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) or 31,939 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI). Moreover, Charles Schwab Inc has 0% invested in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI). Gsa Ptnrs Llp holds 0.04% or 42,457 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation holds 284,206 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 4,331 shares. Blackrock holds 1.68M shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $268,576 activity. Lehner Edward J. bought 2,500 shares worth $18,750. $171,000 worth of Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) was bought by Larson Stephen P. on Friday, March 22. $20,400 worth of Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) was bought by Burbach Michael on Friday, August 23.

