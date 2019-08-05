Canyon Capital Advisors Holds Position in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC); As Sun Life Financial (SLF) Valuation Rose, Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Upped Stake

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) by 699.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 6.99M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 7.99M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.27M, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rowan Companies Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.93 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.18 million shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 15/03/2018 ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $13; 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Loss/Shr 89c; 24/05/2018 – Rowan Cos: No Changes to Proposals to Be Voted Upon; 01/05/2018 – ROWAN 1Q LOSS PER SHR 89C, EST. LOSS 82C; 22/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC – FACILITIES WILL PROVIDE FOR INITIAL TOTAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF APPROXIMATELY $1.266 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Rowan Extends Liquidity Runway By Entering into New Unsecured Five-Year Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Rev $211.2M; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – WILL RECONVENE 2018 AGM ON MAY 25; 02/04/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – CONTRACT EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN JUNE 2018, CONTINUE FOR ABOUT 100 DAYS

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 20,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 323,525 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43M, up from 303,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Sun Life Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $39.66. About 1.65M shares traded or 195.03% up from the average. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 08/05/2018 – Sun Life Raises Dividend to $0.475 Vs. $0.455; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Canada Adds Sun Life Financial; 03/04/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – ALIGNING INTERNATIONAL HIGH NET WORTH LIFE INSURANCE BUSINESS WITH ITS SLF ASIA BUSINESS GROUP; 03/04/2018 – Sun Life Financial strengthens its Asia high net worth insurance business; 02/04/2018 – PBOC END-MARCH OUTSTANDING SLF 48.2B YUAN; 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS 1-MONTH SLF OFFERED AT 3.9%; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT LOSS $158 MLN VS NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $2,027 MLN LAST YEAR; 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS OVERNIGHT SLF OFFERED AT 3.4%; 23/03/2018 – Sun Life Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Sun Life Building Makes History on Its 100th Anniversary Earning the First Ever BOMA BEST Platinum Certification for a Centennial Building in North America

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold RDC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 112.79 million shares or 8.92% less from 123.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) for 3.47 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 208,834 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) for 738,613 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 110,751 shares. Alpine Associate Management Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Destination Wealth Management holds 0% or 900 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) for 9,485 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) for 119,399 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation has invested 0.07% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Regions has invested 0% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.47M shares. Corecommodity Management Limited Liability reported 73,838 shares. Moreover, Kbc Nv has 0.01% invested in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) for 60,764 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership reported 1,194 shares.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 5.00 million shares to 30.00M shares, valued at $48.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fgl Hldgs by 1.43M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.46M shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.