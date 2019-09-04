Canyon Capital Advisors Holding In Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Was Boosted; At&T (T) Stake Has Lifted by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 16.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 633,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 4.54 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.49 million, up from 3.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $35.74. About 15.70M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen on Time Warner Deal a `Big Mistake’; 17/04/2018 – AT&T ENCOURAGED BY FCC DECISION TO PROCEED WITH MMWAVE AUCTIONS; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 23/03/2018 – CTFN [Reg]: March 22: DOJ v. Time Warner/AT&T Notes from the Trial – Opening Arguments; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 08/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit May 15; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – BELIEVES CO WILL ADD POSTPAID PHONE SUBSCRIBERS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – AT CO’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EACH OF 13 NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WERE REELECTED FOR ONE-YEAR TERMS; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 26,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The hedge fund held 68,857 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, up from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.53% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $23.55. About 1.52 million shares traded or 101.81% up from the average. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW; 16/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Banco Macro Trades Actively; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.68% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Korea Investment owns 4.71M shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Schaller Invest Grp Incorporated accumulated 7,213 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Orleans Cap Mngmt La has 72,633 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt owns 38,434 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Washington Corp invested in 1.03% or 64,760 shares. Mariner Ltd stated it has 0.21% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fosun Intll, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 29,500 shares. C A S reported 77,219 shares stake. Kamunting Street Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 35,000 shares stake. Moreover, Adage Limited Liability Corporation has 0.62% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 7.97 million shares. Capstone Advisors reported 8,505 shares. Harvest Capital Mngmt Inc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dowling & Yahnke Ltd accumulated 179,997 shares. Fiduciary Financial Svcs Of The Southwest Tx reported 0.77% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Grou (NYSE:PEG) by 6,140 shares to 32,330 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Engie Sa (Adr) by 115,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (Adr) (NYSE:GSK).

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 11.60M shares to 3.94 million shares, valued at $49.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 5.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30.00M shares, and cut its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat.