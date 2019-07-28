Canyon Capital Advisors Has Upped Caesars Entmt (CZR) Position by $60.89 Million; Holder Boston Family Office Has Boosted Raytheon (RTN) Holding

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 7.61 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 77.58M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674.19M, up from 69.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 10.47M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 4,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,477 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, up from 47,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $189.79. About 1.55 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM

