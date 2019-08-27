Canyon Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holding by $10.57 Million; As At&T (T) Shares Rose, Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Upped Stake by $604,500

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 69,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.79. About 13.98M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 21/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ACER 2353.TW SAYS 2017 AFTER-TAX NET PROFIT AT T$2.8 BLN; 30/04/2018 – T, TWX: US v ATT: ruling expected on June 12, Judge Leon said. – ! $T $TWX; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of AT&T; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: PRICES ON DIRECTV NOW PACKAGES WILL BE GOING UP; 26/03/2018 – DISH executive testifies against planned AT&T merger with Time Warner; 30/03/2018 – HON HAI PRECISION 2317.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$138.7 BLN; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New AI Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 21/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ACER SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT T$237.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – TIME WARNER INC – LOOK FORWARD TO RESOLUTION OF LEGAL CHALLENGE TO PENDING MERGER WITH AT&T; 10/03/2018 – AT&T, Justice Department Clash Over Merits of Time Warner Deal

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 377,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 4.97M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.69M, down from 5.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $22.99. About 2.31 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Arkansas-based Garrison Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.25% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Botty Limited Co holds 25,883 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Inc owns 6,781 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.61% or 355,773 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel reported 1.12M shares. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv holds 0% or 140,930 shares in its portfolio. Ssi Management stated it has 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). California-based Franklin has invested 0.15% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Northern Tru Corp has 0.66% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hilltop Hldgs Incorporated owns 132,854 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Moreover, Stelac Advisory Services Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Matrix Asset Advsr Ny invested in 353,393 shares or 1.89% of the stock. Private Advisor Grp Lc reported 0.47% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Advsr Asset Management Inc stated it has 1.23 million shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $309.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International Plc by 36,700 shares to 33,300 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in First American Financial Corp. (NYSE:FAF).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “AT&T’s Content Moves Make Sense – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: The Time To Pull The Trigger Is Now – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: The 10% Yield Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes Perfect Sense – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: It Helps To Lose Customers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Lc owns 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 250 shares. Moreover, Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.04% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 48,200 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 271,955 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs owns 336,902 shares. Patten Patten Tn accumulated 7,350 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs reported 477,710 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Palisade Cap Management Limited Nj has 15,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Washington Tru holds 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 25,352 shares. L S reported 0.17% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 44,516 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Inc reported 134 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 952,538 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated owns 124,801 shares.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This High-Yield Stock Could Have Big News This Week – The Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Williams Seeks FERC Approval for Leidy South Project to Increase Marcellus & Utica Takeaway Capacity – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About The Williams Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:WMB) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.