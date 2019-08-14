Canyon Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Holding by $1.21 Million; Vgi Partners Pty LTD Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $2.19 Million

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 26,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The hedge fund held 68,857 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, up from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.26. About 1.35M shares traded or 87.74% up from the average. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B; 16/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Banco Macro Trades Actively; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 1,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 95,693 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.41 million, up from 94,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $57.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1766.73. About 4.38M shares traded or 17.37% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 26/04/2018 – Altair Nominated for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Industrial Software Competency; 12/04/2018 – Amazon to Offer Ring Video Doorbell at New Everyday Price of $99; 28/03/2018 – Regulation Fears Ensnare Amazon; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals that company employees “don’t do PowerPoint” or any other slide-oriented presentations. Instead, “Amazonians” create six-page narrative memos; 29/03/2018 – Here’s the controversial tax practice by Amazon that’s got Trump so upset; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON IS BUILDING ‘HEALTH & WELLNESS’ TEAM WITHIN ALEXA:CNBC; 04/04/2018 – Is Amazon Bad for the Postal Service? Or Its Savior?; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses more than $50 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 05/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Expand Whole Foods Delivery to San Francisco

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd, which manages about $500.00M and $985.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 4,408 shares to 512,714 shares, valued at $90.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Abner Herrman And Brock Limited has invested 0.64% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). B Riley Wealth Management reported 1.99% stake. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.56% stake. Marathon Trading Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1,283 shares. Headinvest Ltd reported 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ironwood Fincl Llc invested in 0.13% or 139 shares. Gm Advisory Grp Inc reported 2,591 shares stake. Benin Mngmt holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,413 shares. Moreover, Finance Architects has 0.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 101 shares. Page Arthur B holds 1.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 793 shares. Braun Stacey Associate Inc stated it has 22,338 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 21,536 shares. 874 were reported by Hills Bank & Trust Trust Co. Hudson Bay Management Limited Partnership owns 7,832 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Moreover, Park Avenue Ltd Liability has 0.33% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,315 shares.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc (Prn) by 9.41 million shares to 40.00 million shares, valued at $53.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 11.60 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

