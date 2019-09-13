Canyon Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Position as Market Value Rose; Celanese (CE) Holder Lyrical Asset Management LP Decreased Its Holding by $3.27 Million

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 11,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The hedge fund held 57,643 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.20M, down from 68,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $25.19. About 113,038 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Celanese Corporation (CE) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 30,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 3.44 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $370.88 million, down from 3.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Celanese Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $126.45. About 144,688 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – Blackstone, Celanese Ditch Cigarette Venture on EU Opposition; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR Capacity Expansion at Its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Raises 2018 Outlook Following Robust Quarter — Market Mover; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly’s Elanco: Jensen Was Most Recently CFO for Celanese Corp; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Raises Dividend to 54c Vs. 46c; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Net $363M; 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Ateva® EVA Polymers Price Increase; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Acetyl Chain Ops Adjusted EBIT Surpassing $900M by 2020

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58B and $7.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 3.96M shares to 14.80M shares, valued at $254.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc by 231,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU).

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 EPS, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $311.83 million for 12.54 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0.02% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) or 385,831 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc invested in 155,144 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 8,272 shares. Brown Advisory reported 12,147 shares. Catalyst Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 7,100 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp stated it has 970,529 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ameriprise Inc has 0.02% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 507,873 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 10,685 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Motco holds 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) or 175 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 2.30M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Putnam Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 249,983 shares. Clark Cap Mgmt Grp Inc reported 282,828 shares stake. Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 184 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.12% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). 42,995 were accumulated by Amer Gp Incorporated.

More news for Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” and published on May 07, 2019 is yet another important article.

More notable recent Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GGAL leads financial gainers, ECPG and AMTB the only losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Argentine Financial Stocks Just Took Another Turn for the Worse – The Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BMA, GGAL, PCG and QIWI among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $2.16 EPS, up 53.19% or $0.75 from last year’s $1.41 per share. BMA’s profit will be $167.29 million for 2.92 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Banco Macro S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.60% negative EPS growth.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Investments I Ltd (Prn) by 26.00 million shares to 45.38M shares, valued at $46.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 702,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).