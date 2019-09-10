Canyon Capital Advisors Has Lifted Stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by $61.43 Million; Csu Producer Resources Has Decreased Its Position in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by $960,500

Csu Producer Resources Inc decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 98.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csu Producer Resources Inc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17,000, down from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csu Producer Resources Inc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $86.9. About 6,113 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 02/05/2018 – Polaris® RANGER® Celebrates Two Decades of Innovation and Leadership; 09/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $105; 16/04/2018 – POLARIS ALPHA BUYS FOURTH DIMENSION ENGINEERING; 12/03/2018 – EICHER SAYS JV CO. EPPL WITH US’S POLARIS TO CLOSE OPS; 19/04/2018 – Polaris Recalls Phoenix 200 All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard; 06/03/2018 Power, Performance and Innovation Define the 2019 Polaris Snowmobile and Timbersled Lineup; 24/05/2018 – Polaris Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 31; 02/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard; 12/04/2018 – Julie Gilbert to Join Polaris as Chief Customer Engagement and Growth Officer; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS PHOENIX 200 ATV DUE TO CRASH HAZARD

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 43.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 2.93 million shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The hedge fund held 9.70 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205.03 million, up from 6.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.1. About 12,025 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK AG TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Santander Consumer Bank AS at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 30/03/2018 – Santander Consumer USA’s Redesigned Website Features New Customer Tools And Enhanced Functionality; 04/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Volume Surges Almost 28 Times Average; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer hit as Fiat Chrysler eyes financing arm; 08/03/2018 Santander Consumer USA and AutoGravity Work to Transform the Car-Buying and Financing Journey

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru holds 0% or 683,884 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0% or 363,790 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 13,358 shares stake. Macquarie Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd has 88,500 shares. Windacre Partnership Ltd Liability Company owns 8.97M shares. 252 are owned by Cwm. 2,112 are held by Amer Intll Incorporated. 154,001 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.01% stake. Prelude Mngmt Llc reported 6,024 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.08% or 28,200 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru Incorporated invested in 12.02M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Argi Investment Services Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 23,810 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 22,664 shares.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Invt Ltd (Prn) by 30.60 million shares to 5.00 million shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 5.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30.00M shares, and cut its stake in Fgl Hldgs.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 15.59% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.47M for 13.84 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.25% negative EPS growth.

