Canyon Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Berry Global Group (BERY) Position by $36.35 Million; As Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 699,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 5.79M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $304.32 million, up from 5.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $39.29. About 622,647 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY)

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 122,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.20M, down from 137,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $110.67. About 216,877 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 12/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 30/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 353,557 shares to 3.97M shares, valued at $78.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 151,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.46M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold GWR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 46.90 million shares or 1.43% less from 47.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has 16,470 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs has 0% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 2,946 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 38,369 shares. Capital International Investors invested 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Corporation has invested 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Verition Fund Management Ltd holds 0.1% or 34,907 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P, Texas-based fund reported 1.58 million shares. Profund Lc holds 4,898 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Thb Asset Management owns 7,362 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct invested 0.03% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). 6,838 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mngmt Com. Mirae Asset Invs Co Limited holds 0.01% or 19,235 shares in its portfolio. 1,221 were accumulated by Us National Bank & Trust De. Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 193,710 shares.

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. GWR’s profit will be $73.48M for 21.45 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GENESEE & WYOMING INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “GWR, TYPE Shareholder Class Actions: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Filing of Shareholder Class Actions Against Genesee & Wyoming Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. â€“ GWR, TYPE – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genesee & Wyoming: A Railroad Play That Is Not So Well-Known – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 21, 2019.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 657,567 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $31.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 2.05 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold BERY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 110.95 million shares or 4.31% less from 115.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Investments Limited Com owns 244,799 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Associates holds 237,206 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc invested in 165 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 7,587 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Management Limited Company holds 100,001 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake. Maverick Cap Ltd reported 0.09% stake. Massachusetts Ma reported 2.07M shares. Regions Financial Corp accumulated 4,124 shares or 0% of the stock. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 73,540 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 113,252 shares stake. Southpoint Ltd Partnership has 1.39% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) Ltd Partnership invested in 0.4% or 320,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 124,668 shares. Bogle LP De holds 0.06% or 13,508 shares.