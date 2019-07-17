Canyon Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Holding; Intel (INTC) Holding Lifted by Sfmg Llc

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 26,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 68,857 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $68.05. About 280,824 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 38.60% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW; 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B; 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 232.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 38,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,152 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96 million, up from 16,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 9.06 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 29/05/2018 – [24]7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 08/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “LOCAL INTERCONNECT FOR GROUP IV SOURCE/DRAIN REGIONS” (AMERICAN INVENTORS); 03/04/2018 – Acer Announces Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with the Latest Intel Core i+ Processors; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 15/05/2018 – I-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 29/05/2018 – Engadget: Intel faces age discrimination allegations following layoffs; 25/05/2018 – Intel AI Head: ‘Vast Explosion of Applications’ — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46M and $691.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,287 shares to 1,660 shares, valued at $298,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,119 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcommâ€™s New Processor Is An Underrated Game-Changer – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Intel Stock About to Get Burned by Microsoft? – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intel Briefing: Chips Are Showing Weakness (Video) – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “For All Of The Problems Facing Qualcomm Stock, China Looms Largest – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Stock Fireworks: Will the Flash Lead to an Explosion? – Yahoo News” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acr Alpine Cap Limited Liability Company holds 285,593 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Anderson Hoagland And holds 62,247 shares or 2.04% of its portfolio. Matarin Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.45% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Texas-based Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc has invested 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). First National Tru stated it has 172,756 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Omers Administration Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Vision Cap Inc holds 0.08% or 5,041 shares. Sabal Tru Com, a Florida-based fund reported 24,681 shares. Monetary Mgmt Group reported 39,095 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Cap Guardian Trust Company has 307,869 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Department Mb Bancorp N A stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Boys Arnold And has invested 0.64% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hightower Trust Svcs Lta invested in 0.41% or 58,762 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 496,812 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Whittier has invested 0.61% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $352,535 activity.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 377,547 shares to 4.97 million shares, valued at $142.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 5.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30.00M shares, and cut its stake in Horizon Pharma Invt Ltd (Prn).

More notable recent Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) Management on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Argentine ADRs get a boost as MSCI reclassifies Argentina to Emerging Markets – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Grupo Financiero Galicia, Banco Macro SA — and 3 Other Argentine Stocks All Popped Today – The Motley Fool” on September 06, 2018. More interesting news about Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BMA vs. BBD: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Banco Macro Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2018 – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 08, 2019.