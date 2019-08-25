Canyon Capital Advisors Has Lifted Holding in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by $1.21 Million; Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Share Price Rose While Stieven Capital Advisors LP Increased Its Holding

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 26,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The hedge fund held 68,857 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.93% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $30.91. About 1.09M shares traded or 35.42% up from the average. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 16/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Banco Macro Trades Actively; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 33.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 96,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The hedge fund held 381,800 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30M, up from 285,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $15.26. About 844,113 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O -INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11.1% TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fgl Hldgs by 1.43M shares to 2.46 million shares, valued at $19.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J2 Global Inc (Prn) by 9.41M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

More notable recent Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “28 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Argentine Financial Stocks Are Collapsing This Morning – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Banco Macro SA (BMA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 27, 2019.

More notable recent Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) CEO Cort O’Haver on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) CEO Cort O’Haver on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Umpqua Holdings Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Could Be a Great Choice – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.