Canyon Capital Advisors Has Boosted Holding in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by $1.21 Million; Svb Financial Group (SIVB) Position Has Boosted by Washington Trust Company

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 1,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 20,618 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, up from 18,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $7.99 during the last trading session, reaching $187.45. About 522,433 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 11/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/11/2018; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Affirmation Reflects SVB’s Strong Funding and Liquidity Profil; 19/04/2018 – DJ SVB Financial Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIVB); 27/03/2018 – SVB Financial Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 3; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) OF $421.2 MLN VS $310.3 MLN; 27/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $308; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial appoints Weebly CFO to board of directors; 22/03/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $284

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 26,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The hedge fund held 68,857 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, up from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.93% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $30.91. About 1.09M shares traded or 35.42% up from the average. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 16/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Banco Macro Trades Actively; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD

More notable recent Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Argentina stocks on watch after Macri’s upset defeat in primary vote – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Banco Macro Announces Results for the Second Quarter of 2019 – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Argentine Financial Stocks Are Collapsing This Morning – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Argentina’s stocks among premarket losers after Macri’s defeat in primary vote – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Invt Ltd (Prn) by 30.60 million shares to 5.00M shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 11.60M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.94M shares, and cut its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT).

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bk Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 25,230 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $33.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Trust (SPY) by 5,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,964 shares, and cut its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $199,007 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 0.28% or 1,775 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 1,096 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Loomis Sayles & Communications LP has 58,675 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ls Ltd invested 0.03% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested in 0.02% or 53,399 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Group LP holds 80 shares. United Kingdom-based Polar Cap Llp has invested 0.04% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 2.00 million shares. Weiss Multi owns 40,000 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt reported 3,200 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 0% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) or 1,234 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc Inc invested in 7,572 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists reported 11,175 shares. Regions Fin holds 0% or 515 shares.