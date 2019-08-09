Canyon Capital Advisors Decreased Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by $1.66 Million; Wills Financial Group Lowered Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $356,320

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 331,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.61% . The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55M, down from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $942.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.63% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.18. About 2.85M shares traded or 0.56% up from the average. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 29.53% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO FILE 10-Q ON MAY 22; 09/04/2018 – Cristiana Boccassini, CCO of Publicis Italy, recognised in Ad Age’s Women To Watch; 18/04/2018 – Nielsen Study Confirms Airport Advertising Drives Sales for National & Local Brands, Significantly Increasing Web and Foot Traffic and Spurring Consumers to Act; 03/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR DELAY OVER PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED PROBE; 09/03/2018 – Clear Channel Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 43 Days; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL 4Q OIBDAN $186.0M; 15/03/2018 – IHEARTMEDIA SAYS FOR 2017, DEBTORS RECEIVED ABOUT $291 MLN IN NET CASH SWEEPS FROM CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – AURORA CCO SEES HUGE SHORTAGE OF CANNABIS SUPPLY GLOBALLY; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clear Channel Outdoor’s Ratings Won’t Be Impacted By The Bankruptcy Filing Of Iheart, But A Separation From Iheart Would Be A Credit Positive; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL PROBE COULD IMPLICATE BOOKS, RECORDS, CONTROLS

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 4,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 43,405 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, down from 47,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $70.81. About 8.69 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Plan Projects Double-Digit Rates of Return in All Three Segments; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Crude, Natural-Gas Prices Strengthened in 1Q; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON; 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281775 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads big bets by oil majors on Brazil’s offshore reserves; 21/05/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO FAVOR GOIL AS EXXON MOBIL OIL BLOCK PARTNER

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 20.95 million shares to 36.89M shares, valued at $69.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 119,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold CCO shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 31.87 million shares or 0.64% less from 32.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust owns 419,617 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Aegon Usa Inv Mgmt Lc owns 62,169 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Amer Intl Gru Inc accumulated 0% or 24,292 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0% stake. New York-based Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). 1.10 million were accumulated by Renaissance Limited Liability Corp. California-based Ares Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.74% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). 2,700 are held by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 69,690 shares. 53,367 were reported by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 33,174 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 382,008 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street stated it has 721,094 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canyon Cap Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.07 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv has invested 0.41% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 159,745 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap has invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.37% or 100,808 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp invested in 52.20M shares or 0.96% of the stock. Harvest Capital Mngmt holds 1.31% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 50,926 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Broderick Brian C holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 54,343 shares. Argent Cap Limited Com accumulated 7,268 shares. Brookfield Asset reported 74,400 shares stake. Panagora Asset Management reported 1.74 million shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Crestwood Advisors Gp Limited Liability Corporation owns 226,713 shares. Waverton Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 92,921 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Corporation holds 169,330 shares. Bokf Na invested in 1.94 million shares or 3.75% of the stock.