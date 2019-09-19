Canyon Capital Advisors Decreased By $49.62 Million Its Eqt (EQT) Position; Bank Of New York Mellon Raised By $62.69 Million Its Ingersoll (IR) Position

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased Ingersoll (IR) stake by 13.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp acquired 497,567 shares as Ingersoll (IR)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 4.07M shares with $515.39 million value, up from 3.57M last quarter. Ingersoll now has $30.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $124.56. About 319,170 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 31/05/2018 – Eurotunnel: World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool and Reduces Environmental Impact; 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased Eqt Corp (EQT) stake by 82.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 3.31 million shares as Eqt Corp (EQT)’s stock declined 24.75%. The Canyon Capital Advisors Llc holds 682,663 shares with $10.79 million value, down from 3.99 million last quarter. Eqt Corp now has $2.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.57% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $11.69. About 1.92 million shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Booking, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 11/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT Credit and Ardian Private Debt provide financing for Hgs investment in MediFox; 20/03/2018 – EQT SAYS CEO SCHLOTTERBECK RESIGNED OVER COMPENSATION DISPUTE; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SEES 2020 EQM EXPANSION CAPEX + MVP CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS $0.5 BLN – $0.7 BLN; 16/05/2018 – EQT Corp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp Names David Porges Interim President, CEO; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp: Confident About Operational Prospects

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $493,827 activity. Another trade for 1,085 shares valued at $22,503 was made by MacCleary Gerald F. on Monday, April 1. Another trade for 1,205 shares valued at $24,992 was bought by Cary A. Bray Jr.. 7,765 shares were bought by Centofanti Erin R., worth $161,745 on Friday, March 29. The insider Rice Daniel J. IV bought 1,025 shares worth $21,259. McNally Robert Joseph bought 12,660 shares worth $263,328.

Among 3 analysts covering EQT (NYSE:EQT), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQT has $24 highest and $4.5000 lowest target. $16.50’s average target is 41.15% above currents $11.69 stock price. EQT had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EQT in report on Friday, July 26 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 140.00% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -255.56% negative EPS growth.

