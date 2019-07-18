Canyon Capital Advisors Cut Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Position by $10.57 Million as Stock Rose; Black Diamond Capital Management Stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS) Has Boosted as Shares Declined

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 377,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.97 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.69M, down from 5.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $27.72. About 5.29 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 144,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 468,464 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 323,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.74 million market cap company. It closed at $3.6 lastly. It is down 3.33% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.10% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M; 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 26,857 shares to 68,857 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 119,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.70 million for 30.13 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cv Starr Tru reported 4.44% stake. Horizon Investments Ltd invested in 0.01% or 10,359 shares. The California-based Wetherby Asset Mngmt has invested 0.07% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.22% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 44,465 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 60 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc owns 101,360 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Daiwa Group Incorporated stated it has 47,981 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Ltd Co holds 0% or 172,003 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.06% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 10,715 shares. Adirondack has invested 0.05% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Exane Derivatives stated it has 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 44,774 were accumulated by Profund Advsrs Ltd. Rothschild Investment Corporation Il stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 324,541 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

