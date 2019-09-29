Canyon Capital Advisors Cut Its Holding in Williams Cos Del (WMB) by $10.36 Million; Lomas Capital Management Has Decreased Its Berry Global Group (Call) (BERY) Stake by $38.47 Million as Share Value Declined

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 369,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 4.60 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.94 million, down from 4.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.2. About 5.02M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (Call) (BERY) by 62.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 739,816 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 440,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.14M, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.32. About 977,940 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $273,275 was made by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, May 20. CHANDLER JOHN D had bought 10,000 shares worth $232,396. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 699,013 shares to 5.79 million shares, valued at $304.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 702,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.01M for 24.20 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BERY’s profit will be $121.53 million for 10.68 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $930.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 5,269 shares to 263,278 shares, valued at $60.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 1.56M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Cannae Hldgs Inc.