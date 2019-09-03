Canyon Capital Advisors Cut Its Holding in Williams Cos Del (WMB) as Stock Value Declined; Vulcan Value Partners Holds Stake in Crane Co (CR)

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 377,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 4.97M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.69 million, down from 5.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.52. About 2.96 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 107582.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 282,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 283,204 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.97M, up from 263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.08. About 120,256 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane Co. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Crane May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 25/05/2018 – Crane Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Net $68.7M; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65; 23/04/2018 – CRANE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $5.45-$5.65, SAW $5.35-$5.55, EST. $5.52; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q EPS $1.13

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $10.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 47,224 shares to 414,435 shares, valued at $34.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.17 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.88M shares, and cut its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 74,600 were accumulated by Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 0% or 18,501 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Lc reported 18,562 shares. France-based Cap Fund has invested 0.01% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 8,951 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Moreover, Riverhead Mngmt Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). The Pennsylvania-based Argyle Cap Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Ltd invested in 4,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Asset One stated it has 8,374 shares. Principal Gru holds 0.08% or 977,365 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) or 22,518 shares. 73,048 are held by Stifel Financial. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 2.09M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 15,432 shares.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $154,767 activity.

More notable recent Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About Crane Co.’s (NYSE:CR) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Crane Co. (CR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Crane Co.â€™s (NYSE:CR) 14% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mario Gabelli Comments on Crane Co. – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Crane Co.’s (NYSE:CR) ROE Of 21% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. The insider Wilson Terrance Lane bought 4,000 shares worth $94,400. The insider CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396. ARMSTRONG ALAN S also bought $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, August 7.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 2.93 million shares to 9.70M shares, valued at $205.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) by 6.99M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA).

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Constitution Pipeline wins new life after FERC vote – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly CFO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) stated it has 1,002 shares. Fairview Capital Inv Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Northeast Consultants reported 0.09% stake. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd holds 0.01% or 16,851 shares. Fernwood Inv Lc reported 0.48% stake. 96,781 are held by Castleark Mngmt Lc. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Trust Fund has invested 0.15% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Strs Ohio accumulated 15,341 shares or 0% of the stock. Agf America Incorporated has 0.92% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 90,095 shares. Steadfast Mgmt LP accumulated 12.71M shares or 5.75% of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Com stated it has 29,611 shares. Mariner Limited Co, a Kansas-based fund reported 634,571 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 47,765 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested 0.05% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).