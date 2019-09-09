Canyon Capital Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Caesars Entmt (CZR); Netgear (NTGR) Holder Water Island Capital Trimmed Its Position

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 7.61 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 77.58M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674.19M, up from 69.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. About 3.66M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q NET REV. $1.97B; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Netgear Inc (NTGR) by 99.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 247,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.08% . The hedge fund held 1,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43,000, down from 248,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Netgear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.72. About 119,025 shares traded. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 17.30% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 25/04/2018 – Netgear Sees 2Q Rev $340M-$355M; 09/05/2018 – NETGEAR Launches Smart Managed Pro Switches With PoE+ for High-Density Converged, Wireless and Secure Networks; 13/03/2018 NETGEAR JOINS SWRVE SERIES D FUNDING ROUND AFTER SUCCESSFUL DEPLOYMENT OF SWRVE’S CUSTOMER INTERACTION PLATFORM; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR SEES 2Q REV. $340.0M TO $355M, EST. $355.5M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Nighthawk Pro Gaming Announces Sponsorship of NRG Esports Teams; 20/03/2018 – Morro Data Launches Channel Program to Enable Managed Service Providers to Deliver High-Performance Cloud Storage Services; 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System Illuminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q NET REV. $345.0M, EST. $342.5M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Rev $345M

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 393,654 shares to 465,501 shares, valued at $96.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 5,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Analysts await NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 25.49% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.51 per share. NTGR’s profit will be $11.89 million for 22.84 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by NETGEAR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 245.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold NTGR shares while 40 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 31.08 million shares or 4.09% less from 32.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 624,492 shares. Platinum Inv Mgmt Limited accumulated 7,100 shares. Chicago Equity Partners stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc invested 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 122,851 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Ltd accumulated 53,226 shares. Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 1,500 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.23% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Prelude Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 2,130 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 895 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 8,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ghp Inv Advsrs has invested 0.15% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Blackrock stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Glenmede Com Na holds 0.13% or 859,245 shares in its portfolio.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 1.40 million shares to 3.99 million shares, valued at $82.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (NYSE:CCO) by 331,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).