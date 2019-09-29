Canyon Capital Advisors Boosted Its Berry Global Group (BERY) Stake by $36.35 Million; Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Stake in Bb And T Ord (BBT) Has Lowered as Valuation Rose

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Bb And T Ord (BBT) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 9,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 104,350 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.13 million, down from 114,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Bb And T Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $53.46. About 4.45M shares traded or 1.28% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 699,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 5.79M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $304.32M, up from 5.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.32. About 966,213 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 2.05 million shares to 25.14 million shares, valued at $554.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 11,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,643 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.

