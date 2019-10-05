Cantillon Capital Management Upped Its Stake in Agilent Technologies (A) by $30.01 Million; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined While Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Cut Holding by $548,492

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 21.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 7,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 25,634 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96M, down from 32,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 10.27 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/03/2018 – VITOL DEVELOPING LNG IMPORT PROJECT IN BANGLADESH; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: NEW PROJECTS WILL MAKE UP HALF OF EARNINGS BY 2025; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Final Investment Decision Could Come Later This Yr; 08/03/2018 – Exxon Sees Brazil Deals as Safe Despite Candidate’s Tough Talk; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Crude, Natural-Gas Prices Strengthened in 1Q; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BOOSTS BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT PRODUCTION; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT REACHED OUT TO INTERIM NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ABOUT CLIMATE PROBE; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Says World Needs More Oil Even as Emission Concern Lingers; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING™ Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 11.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 405,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 3.95M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $294.59M, up from 3.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.88. About 1.22M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Adj EPS 65c; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q EPS 63c; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL FOR $250M; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Rev $1.19B-$1.21B; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC FOR $250 MLN IN CASH; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FILES CIVIL LAWSUIT AGAINST CHANGZHOU PANNATEK CO., INCLUDING FORMER AGILENT EMPLOYEE; 09/04/2018 – Agilent Highlights Lab Efficiency Through Innovative Solutions at Analytica 2018; 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49 billion and $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 90,777 shares to 4.58 million shares, valued at $393.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 31,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44M shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustmark Financial Bank Department owns 700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California-based Wells Fargo And Company Mn has invested 0.05% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund has 6,590 shares. Us Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 90,438 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company has 375,565 shares. Fruth Invest Mgmt has invested 1.33% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Fdx Advsr stated it has 5,175 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 20,266 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Bartlett And Lc has 0% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 100 shares. Natixis stated it has 0.04% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Private Ocean Ltd Company has 96 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.05% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 25,816 are owned by Com Natl Bank. Btim holds 0.08% or 80,567 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.80B for 18.95 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00M and $110.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB) by 24,865 shares to 55,382 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

