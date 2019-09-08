Cantillon Capital Management Upped Its Aon Plc (AON) Holding by $25.31 Million; Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Holder Sei Investments Company Trimmed Its Position by $531,990 as Share Value Rose

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82 million, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $195.28. About 519,305 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 28.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 11,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The institutional investor held 29,600 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 41,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $44.54. About 316,935 shares traded or 5.63% up from the average. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 19/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-19; 10/04/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 22/05/2018 – Acceleron Announces Initiation of PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH); 02/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron to Participate in Two Healthcare Investor Conferences in May; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58; 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49B and $9.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 22,535 shares to 4.53 million shares, valued at $204.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 10,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.41M shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.81 EPS, down 28.57% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Acceleron Pharma Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 138.24% negative EPS growth.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $190,250 activity.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 15,088 shares to 151,219 shares, valued at $13.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Relic Inc by 38,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN).

