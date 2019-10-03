Cantillon Capital Management Trimmed Visa (V) Holding By $9.79 Million; Kingsway Financial Services Has 0.6 Sentiment

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (KFS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q2 2019. It’s down -2.90, from 3.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 3 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 5 trimmed and sold holdings in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 779,206 shares, down from 1.95 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Kingsway Financial Services Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 2 Increased: 1 New Position: 2.

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 2.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 56,607 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Cantillon Capital Management Llc holds 2.67M shares with $462.66 million value, down from 2.72 million last quarter. Visa Inc now has $380.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.56% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $169.83. About 10.00M shares traded or 39.71% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 21/05/2018 – U.K. GOVT WON’T COMMENT ON SPECIFIC CASE OF ABRAMOVICH VISA; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11

Among 13 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $17000 lowest target. $193.23’s average target is 13.78% above currents $169.83 stock price. Visa had 19 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 24. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $17500 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Nomura. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, July 19. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10 with “Outperform”. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $171,130 was bought by MORRISON DENISE M.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa: Valuation Follow-Up – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Trade of the Day: The Trend in Visa Stock Is Worth a Closer Look – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks: S&P Slumps as Weak Manufacturing Data Stuns Traders – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Visa A Falls 4% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 29.69 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,703 are owned by Ubs Oconnor Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bluemar Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.13% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wagner Bowman Mngmt holds 10,172 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Pacific Glob Invest Company stated it has 10,498 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Stieven Capital Advisors LP holds 1.91% or 61,500 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advsr Ltd Co holds 1.05M shares. Naples Glob Advisors Lc owns 3,989 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Badgley Phelps & Bell stated it has 180,086 shares. 28,698 were reported by Conning Inc. Invesco Limited accumulated 0.36% or 8.78M shares. The Virginia-based Rdl Finance Incorporated has invested 3.62% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 5,075 were accumulated by Ipg Inv Advsrs Limited Liability. Mount Vernon Assocs Md holds 2,200 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Scotia Cap stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 2.99% or 45,218 shares.

The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.27. About 6,751 shares traded. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) has declined 10.97% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KFS News: 10/05/2018 – KINGSWAY REPORTS LETTER OF INTENT TO SELL NON-STANDARD AUTO; 14/05/2018 – Kingsway Financial 1Q Rev $45.7M; 07/03/2018 SUNWAH INTERNATIONAL LTD – WILL NOT PARTICIPATE IN OPEN OFFER BY ITS UNIT, SUNWAH KINGSWAY CAPITAL HOLDINGS; 11/05/2018 – KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $45.7 MLN VS $46.7 MLN; 14/05/2018 – KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES – BOOK VALUE DECREASED TO $1.90 PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 FROM $2.02 PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 24/05/2018 – STILWELL ACTIVIST FUND LP SAYS VOTED TO OPPOSE RE-ELECTION OF LARRY G. SWETS JR AS DIRECTOR AT KINGSWAY FINANCIAL’S UPCOMING ANNUAL MEET; 11/05/2018 – KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC SAYS EXPECTS TO FILE THE QUARTERLY REPORT ON OR BEFORE MAY 15; 08/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sunwah Kingsway Capital Holdings Ltd; 14/05/2018 – Kingsway Financial 1Q Loss/Shr 11c

More notable recent Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kingsway Financial finds more changes for 2018 annual filing – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Kingsway Announces Voluntary Delisting of Common Shares and Series B Warrants from the Toronto Stock Exchange – PRNewswire” published on December 05, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Kingsway Announces Warranty Company Acquisition – PRNewswire” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Research Report Identifies Solid Biosciences, Zion Oil & Gas, Banner, Senestech, Kingsway Financial Services, and Marathon Patent Group with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Mendota Insurance Co. and Mendakota Insurance Co.. moving from Minnesota to Nashville – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $49.68 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Insurance Underwriting, Insurance Services, and Leased Real Estate. It currently has negative earnings. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insuredÂ’s responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.