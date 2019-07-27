Cantillon Capital Management Trimmed Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stake; Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)’s Sentiment Is 0.71

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) stake by 0.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 10,808 shares as Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC)’s stock rose 5.90%. The Cantillon Capital Management Llc holds 3.55M shares with $226.17M value, down from 3.56 million last quarter. Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc now has $15.30B valuation. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.49. About 1.44M shares traded or 4.07% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ION AND SS&C ABOUT POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE OFFERS FOR FIDESSA; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa – FT; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS FROM; 06/04/2018 – Fidessa Remains in Talks With ION, SS&C About Possible Alternative Offers; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 01/05/2018 – SS&C SEES 2Q ADJ REV $895.0M TO $915.0M, EST. $669.2M; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CACEIS NORTH AMERICA, FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS OF CACEIS BASED IN TORONTO AND NEW YORK

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc (CZWI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.04, from 1.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 10 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 14 sold and decreased stakes in Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 5.08 million shares, down from 5.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Citizens Community Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 11 Increased: 7 New Position: 3.

More notable recent Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CZWI) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “United Bank Joins Forces with CCFBankâ„¢ Nasdaq:CZWI – GlobeNewswire” published on October 22, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. to Acquire F. & M. Bancorp. of Tomah, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CCFBankâ„¢ Agrees to Sell Michigan Branch to Lake Michigan Credit Union – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. to Acquire United Bank from United Bancorporation, and Entered into Securities Purchase Agreements for a Private Placement of Preferred Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 21, 2018.

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. for 271,230 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 919,794 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 0.6% invested in the company for 659,026 shares. The Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 0.59% in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L, a Connecticut-based fund reported 342,061 shares.

The stock increased 1.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.76. About 215 shares traded. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI) has declined 21.18% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.61% the S&P500.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, and commercial and agricultural banking services and products primarily in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan, the United States. The company has market cap of $121.36 million. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 28.02 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans, agricultural loans, residential mortgages, home equity lines-of-credit, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer and other loans.

Among 3 analysts covering SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS&C Technologies Holdings had 4 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 9. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 15 report.

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 63.46% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $215.05M for 17.79 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.