Cantillon Capital Management Trimmed Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position by $1.71 Million as Share Price Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Maintained by Mirador Capital Partners Lp

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 269.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 14,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,808 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 5,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $134.49. About 5.69 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 6,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 1.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260.65M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $250.32. About 851,460 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 10,835 shares to 12,492 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 18,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,795 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

