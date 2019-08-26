Cantillon Capital Management Raised Aon Plc (AON) Position by $25.31 Million; Market Value Rose; Carret Asset Management Holding in Travelers Companies (TRV) Has Decreased by $410,726

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 2,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 47,411 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, down from 50,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $146.44. About 233,744 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 15/03/2018 – American Travelers Lose Confidence In Cruise Ships’ Ability To Handle Medical Emergencies; 19/04/2018 – DJ Travelers Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRV); 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Rev $7.29B; 14/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 07/05/2018 – InsureMyTrip: Hawaii Volcano Eruption and Insurance Policy For Travelers; 10/05/2018 – Travel Startup 43km Gives Travelers an Easier Way to Book Personalized Tours; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 19/04/2018 – Exclusive Experiences Rank Highest with Luxury Travelers According to New Survey; 06/04/2018 – Europe-Bound Travelers Have A New Travel Medical Insurance Option; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and lmmersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82M, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $190.35. About 100,482 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49B and $9.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,185 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $279.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Another recent and important Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “Insurance Labor Outlook Study Results to be Revealed During Webinar – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019.