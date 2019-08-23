Cantillon Capital Management Position in Aon Plc (AON) Has Raised by $25.31 Million; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Upped by $585,800 Its Holding

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82 million, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $190.78. About 350,431 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $106.1. About 6.62 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – RUSAL REPRESENTED APPROXIMATELY 1% OF COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO AS AT 28 TH FEBRUARY 2018; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 15/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA INC ATUS.N : JP MORGAN ADDS TO ANALYST FOCUS LIST; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 02/04/2018 – Blockchain executive Amber Baldet to leave JPMorgan; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS FY2018 FIRMWIDE NET INTEREST INCOME TO BE $54 BLN – $55 BLN; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S TRUSCOTT AS MD IN UK INVESTMENT BANK; 29/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49 billion and $9.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 3,217 shares to 625,445 shares, valued at $113.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 10,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.55M shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,100 shares to 36,100 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,805 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

