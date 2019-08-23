Cantillon Capital Management Lowered Visa (V) Position by $1.69 Million; Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Altria Group (MO) Holding by $13.32 Million

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 232 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 2,551 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.50 million, up from 2,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.59. About 6.67 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 10,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 2.72M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425.22 million, down from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $403.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $180.09. About 6.33 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64M and $279.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 2,700 shares to 47,465 shares, valued at $1.50B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Co Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 2,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,511 shares, and cut its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1.58M shares. Montag A And Assocs Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Plancorp Limited Com reported 10,654 shares stake. Hikari Pwr Limited invested in 0.87% or 145,190 shares. Amer Registered Inv Advisor accumulated 0.46% or 14,547 shares. Moreover, Fcg Advsrs Llc has 0.1% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 220,284 were accumulated by Payden & Rygel. Voya Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 1.16M shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 268,804 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Blair William Il has 0.08% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 232,911 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 31,340 shares in its portfolio. Wills Gru stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Delta Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1.67% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated, Illinois-based fund reported 40,208 shares. Chickasaw Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 4,900 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $70,448 activity.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.