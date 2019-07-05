Cantillon Capital Management Lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position by $869,505; As Verizon Comms (VZ) Shares Rose, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Raised Position

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 0.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 3,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $279.67M, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $300.19. About 263,125 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Verizon Comms (VZ) by 162.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 91,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,783 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74 million, up from 56,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $58.38. About 1.69 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.00 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.75 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.20B for 25.02 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.81 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Prns holds 0.89% or 57,524 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank holds 1.34M shares. Charter Company, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 18,760 shares. National Asset Mgmt owns 3,632 shares. Hanson And Doremus Mgmt has 380 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lafleur Godfrey Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.95% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, First Midwest Savings Bank Tru Division has 0.22% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Grisanti Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,750 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Cantillon Ltd holds 2.97% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1.02M shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank invested in 0.58% or 42,553 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Amica Mutual Insurance Co owns 21,099 shares. Homrich & Berg reported 3,362 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Lumina Fund Ltd has 0.51% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).