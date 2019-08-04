Cantillon Capital Management Lowered Its Holding in Cme Group (CME) by $1.53 Million as Stock Rose; Broad Run Investment Management Lowered Its Aon Plc (AON) Position by $32.05 Million; Share Value Rose

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 9,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 1.93M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317.11 million, down from 1.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $205.16. About 1.58 million shares traded or 14.19% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 28/03/2018 – CME’S TALKS TO BUY NEX SAID TO BE IN ADVANCED STAGES; 29/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 AND AUGUST 1LCQ8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000-CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LH: JUMP NEARLY 2 PERCENT IGNITED BY BARGAIN BUYING AND SHORT-COVERING AFTER HITTING CONTRACT LOWS -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME Is Said to Consider Bidding for Michael Spencer’s NEX Group; 18/05/2018 – CME/@fastFT: Nex shareholders vote in favour of CME deal; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cme At Aa3 Following Announcement Of Nex Acquisition, Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – Spencer’s NEX Group Rises Most in 20 Years After CME Approach; 21/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 20; 25/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 24; 15/03/2018 – CME Group Is in Talks to Acquire Michael Spencer’s NEX Group

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 14.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 188,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $188.77M, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $191.04. About 810,835 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,188 were reported by Pitcairn. Jackson Square Prns Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.27M shares or 2.04% of the stock. Alkeon Cap Management Lc invested in 364,102 shares. Camarda Limited Liability Company reported 102 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Grp Inc Inc holds 0.16% or 1,784 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Doliver Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.25% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 3,702 shares. Reilly Advsr Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cypress Gp owns 62,549 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0.05% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Ims Capital Mgmt owns 8,114 shares. Oakworth Cap holds 0.02% or 571 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 34,594 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.17% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Grisanti Capital Lc invested in 37,179 shares. Aull Monroe Mgmt Corporation has 1.12% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 12,708 shares.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.61 million for 33.17 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.