Cantillon Capital Management Lowered Cme Group (CME) Holding By $1.53 Million; Last Week Masonite International (DOOR) Coverage

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased Cme Group Inc (CME) stake by 0.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 9,358 shares as Cme Group Inc (CME)’s stock rose 0.79%. The Cantillon Capital Management Llc holds 1.93M shares with $317.11M value, down from 1.94M last quarter. Cme Group Inc now has $72.31 billion valuation. It closed at $201.99 lastly. It is down 14.01% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 10/04/2018 – CME’S COMEX PLACES IMMEDIATE CURB ON DELIVERY OF RUSAL ALUMINUM; 04/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 3; 03/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PCT ON SHORT-COVERING FOLLOWING LATE WEDNESDAY’S FIRMER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 18/05/2018 – CME DEAL BACKED BY 99.98% OF PROXY VOTES FROM NEX SHAREHOLDERS; 14/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING, HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 06/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures stumble on profit-taking; 15/03/2018 – CME’S BOARD IS SAID TO DISCUSS POTENTIAL NEX TAKEOVER OFFER; 21/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: FALL NEARLY 2 PERCENT ON DISAPPOINTING CASH PRICES, INCREASED SUPPLY EXPECTATIONS -TRADE; 11/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON ROLL BY FUNDS INTO DEFERRED CONTRACTS, TECHNICAL SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 27/04/2018 – Mayor Emanuel and CME Group Award Scholarship for Star Scholars to Continue at Four-Year Institutions

Among 3 analysts covering Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Masonite International had 10 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 1 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Stephens. See Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) latest ratings:

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Rating: Buy New Target: $61 Initiates Coverage On

10/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Hold New Target: $65 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy New Target: $68 Maintain

01/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $66 New Target: $56 Downgrade

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CME Group Volumes Solid in Q2, June ADV Up, Shares Rise – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Aquis Exchange to buy NEX Exchange from CME Group – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 07/03/2019: JEF,DB,CME – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting CME Put And Call Options For August 2nd – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why CME (CME) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, down 6.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $583.50 million for 30.98 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. CME Group had 18 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded the shares of CME in report on Friday, January 11 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, July 3 report. UBS maintained the shares of CME in report on Wednesday, July 3 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 22. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bernstein given on Friday, February 15. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, February 15 to “Underweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, June 5 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fcg Ltd Company stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Natixis stated it has 125,049 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.3% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 700,666 shares. 53,870 are held by Hartford Inv Mgmt. Jefferies Gp Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 51,932 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.19% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Wade G W & reported 2,094 shares. Kempen Capital Nv has 228 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lmr Ptnrs Llp accumulated 0.04% or 4,279 shares. Michigan-based Northpointe Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.58% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0.24% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 2,195 are held by Canandaigua Financial Bank Trust Com. Capital World Investors accumulated 1.32% or 33.07 million shares. Rmb Cap Ltd accumulated 64,078 shares. Chevy Chase Tru invested 0.52% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

More notable recent Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Masonite Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Canopy Growth Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.87. About 229,134 shares traded or 83.09% up from the average. Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) has declined 14.06% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.49% the S&P500. Some Historical DOOR News: 02/05/2018 – MASONITE 1Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 68C; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL AUTHORIZES ADDED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL: INTENDS TO BUYBACK UP TO $250M OF SHRS; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Masonite; 02/05/2018 – Masonite International 1Q EPS 73c; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Intends to Repurchase Up to $250 M of Its Outstanding Common Shrs; 04/05/2018 – Masonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 30/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 09/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Corporation Authorizes Additional Share Repurchase Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold Masonite International Corporation shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 23.11 million shares or 1.00% less from 23.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks invested 0.06% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 0% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) or 4,044 shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Cornercap Invest Counsel reported 19,715 shares. 108,093 are held by Ameriprise Financial. 9,267 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Bb&T has 0.01% invested in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 1,579 shares. D E Shaw Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) for 262,271 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Hbk Investments Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated accumulated 6 shares or 0% of the stock. Numerixs Investment Techs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Advisory owns 284,288 shares.