Cantillon Capital Management Lifted Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $99.37 Million as Share Price Declined; Brandywine Global Investment Management Upped Best Buy (BBY) Position by $1.20 Million

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 17,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 356,321 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.85M, up from 338,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $68.27. About 1.73 million shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 22/05/2018 – Best Buy Co Inc expected to post earnings of 74 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – Best Buy to Stop Selling Huawei Phones; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC – IS NOT UPDATING FOLLOWING FULL-YEAR FY19 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK PROVIDED ON MARCH 1, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy Announce Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership to Offer New Fire TV Edition Smart TVs; 17/05/2018 – Best Buy 10.1% Owned by Hedge Funds; 21/03/2018 – SlashGear: Huawei phones to disappear from Best Buy shelves; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s big sell-off could soon be a buying opportunity, says market watcher (via @TradingNation); 18/04/2018 – Retail Rivals Amazon and Best Buy Team Up to Sell Smart TVs; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost to Profit

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 96.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 3.11M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 6.34 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $206.49M, up from 3.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

