Cantillon Capital Management Lifted Its Holding in Aon Plc (AON) as Share Value Rose; Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Increases Position in Horizon Pharma Plc (Put) (HZNP)

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82M, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $186.37. About 837,682 shares traded or 0.43% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 25/04/2018 – AON AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS, A LEADING PROVIDER OF L

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (Put) (HZNP) by 1512.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 46,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 3,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 12.01% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $26.49. About 3.97 million shares traded or 91.66% up from the average. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issued Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering Ravicti Oral Liquid; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To EBIT $390M-EBIT $415M; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA SEES FY NET SALES $1.17B TO $1.20B, EST. $1.15B; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT WITH HORIZON PHA; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA GETS 2 NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE ON RAVICTI PATENTS; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita Iyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q EBITDA $33.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gp One Trading LP has 31,132 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Bancorporation De owns 64,175 shares. Samlyn Ltd Liability reported 287,993 shares stake. First Mercantile Trust Com accumulated 8,206 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Oak Ridge Ltd accumulated 0.7% or 413,710 shares. Polar Llp owns 1.95M shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) or 284,521 shares. Systematic Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 57,655 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) or 253,949 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Com owns 0.09% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 525,500 shares. The Texas-based Maverick has invested 0.07% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). 136,542 are held by Barclays Public Limited Company. Leavell Investment Mgmt holds 10,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 5.00 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $87.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (Put) (NYSE:MGM) by 1.04 million shares to 94,700 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skechers U S A Inc (Put) (NYSE:SKX) by 79,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,700 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:AIG).