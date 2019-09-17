Cantillon Capital Management Increases Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST); Mplx LP (MPLX) Shareholder Stockbridge Partners Has Upped Holding by $75.28 Million

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 33.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 2.35M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The hedge fund held 9.34 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $300.67M, up from 6.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.36. About 1.19M shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500.

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 96.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 3.11 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 6.34M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $206.49M, up from 3.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.57. About 2.83 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Of Vermont holds 148 shares. Contravisory Invest stated it has 10,870 shares. De Burlo Group Inc has 0.94% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 147,700 shares. Ohio-based Park Natl Oh has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Hussman Strategic Incorporated accumulated 80,000 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 5,910 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Schroder Invest Management Gru holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 2.61 million shares. Kistler invested in 0.01% or 580 shares. 13.37 million are held by National Bank Of America De. Marietta Investment Partners Limited Liability Company holds 49,264 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Fil Ltd owns 42,431 shares. Dean Investment Llc reported 76,813 shares. 1,621 were reported by Csat Invest Advisory Lp.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. 2,500 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49 billion and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 90,777 shares to 4.58 million shares, valued at $393.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 48,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 718,146 shares to 340,752 shares, valued at $59.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,712 shares, and cut its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold MPLX shares while 83 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 228.15 million shares or 0.26% more from 227.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diversified holds 51,502 shares. Huntington Savings Bank holds 0% or 1,090 shares. Kistler holds 0% or 279 shares in its portfolio. Avenir invested 0.76% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Raymond James Tru Na has 7,547 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Republic Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 103,114 shares. Doliver Advisors Ltd Partnership has 8,521 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 21,648 shares or 0% of the stock. Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Cushing Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 5.25% or 4.23M shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Harvest Fund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.44% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Bell Bancshares reported 0.05% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Apollo Management L P, New York-based fund reported 241,474 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited holds 962,628 shares. Tpg Gp Hldg (Sbs) Advsrs owns 1.73 million shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio.