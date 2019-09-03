Cantillon Capital Management Increases Stake in Aon Plc (AON); Northpointe Capital Holding in Popular (BPOP) Upped by $333,788 as Share Value Rose

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82 million, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $193.11. About 287,966 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 6,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The institutional investor held 89,091 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64M, up from 82,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $51.43. About 120,658 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O – POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Popular Inc. at ‘BB-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS POPULAR AT ‘BB-‘; REMOVES NEGATIVE WATCH; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49 billion and $9.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 22,057 shares to 4.26M shares, valued at $481.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 18,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

