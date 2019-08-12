Cantillon Capital Management Increases Position in Aon Plc (AON); As Texas Instruments (TXN) Market Valuation Rose, Regents Of The University Of California Increased by $643,500 Its Stake

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $120.61. About 5.78M shares traded or 14.96% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82 million, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $189.43. About 693,489 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49 billion and $9.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 10,156 shares to 2.41 million shares, valued at $285.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

