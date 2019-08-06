Cantillon Capital Management Increased Its Aon Plc (AON) Holding by $25.31 Million; As Transocean LTD (RIG) Share Value Declined, Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Raised Its Holding

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82M, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $187.39. About 807,135 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 387,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 3.26 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.39 million, up from 2.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.84. About 26.13M shares traded or 54.99% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, J Goldman Co LP has 0.05% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Earnest Partners Limited Liability Corp reported 375 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Invest Advisors has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 33,862 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank has invested 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Sei Invests holds 0.01% or 193,809 shares in its portfolio. Bluestein R H stated it has 20,155 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 128 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company. 25,847 are owned by M&T State Bank. Creative Planning invested in 634,934 shares. 230,813 are owned by Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking holds 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 16,822 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers stated it has 10,866 shares. California-based Lpl Financial Ltd Company has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Synovus Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Sheffield Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 128,100 shares.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64B and $4.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.25M shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $308.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.55 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.71M shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49B and $9.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) by 3,749 shares to 940,765 shares, valued at $114.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 10,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.55M shares, and cut its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI).

